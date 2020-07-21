Prince Harry Calls Claims He Mishandled Royal Funds 'Deeply Offensive'

Prince Harry is speaking out after being accused of misusing charitable funds. On Monday, campaign group Republic reported two of Harry's projects -- Sussex Royal, which is now defunct, and Travalyst -- to the Charity Commission for how they received over $300,000 from Prince William's Royal Foundation. The complaint alleged inappropriate use of charitable funds, conflicts of interest and lack of independence.

"Maybe I'm missing something here, but I find it difficult to believe that a charity making an independent and impartial decision would decide to make these payments," Republic Graham Smith said in part. "... I'm asking the Charity Commission to investigate these two charities, to ask them to provide justification for these payments and to demonstrate that they are not in thrall to their royal patrons."

Harry denied the accusations through a statement to ET from a spokesperson for his legal team, Schillings.

"The Duke of Sussex has always and continues to remain deeply committed to his charitable work. This is his life’s focus, and his devotion to charity is at the very core of the principles he lives by, and is obvious through the impact and success of his many charitable projects throughout the UK and beyond," the spokesperson said. "To this point, it is deeply offensive to today see false claims made about The Duke of Sussex and his charitable work. It is both defamatory and insulting to all the incredible organisations and people he has partnered with."

The spokesperson went on to state that Travalyst is "a non-profit organisation for which The Duke receives no commercial or financial gain."

"The Duke has not, nor has he ever, had any personal financial interest in his charitable work," the statement read. "The interest has always been clear: to support others and to make a positive difference."

The statement went on to criticize how campaign group Republic's complaints were made.

"Had the appropriate course of action been followed for these false allegations, it would have clearly demonstrated that anything related to Sussex Royal, Travalyst, or any of the Duke’s charitable endeavours is transparent and above board," the statement read. "To suggest otherwise is unequivocally wrong and will be acted upon accordingly with the weight of the law. The avenue through which this was publicly and salaciously created only suggests a hunger for media attention as well as a shared and attacking agenda, which is neither right nor just."

Additionally, the spokesperson cited statements from The Charity Commission and The Royal Foundation.

"All of The Duke’s charitable activities are fully transparent as well as compliant with Charity Commission guidelines, and moreover with his own moral compass," the spokesperson said.