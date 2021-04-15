Prince Harry and Prince William Will Not Stand Next to Each Other During Prince Philip's Funeral

Now ET has learned that the brothers will both be participating in Saturday's procession for the late Duke of Edinburgh, but that they will not be standing next to one another. Therefore, there will be no images of the pair standing shoulder-to-shoulder during the service, which will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, will be standing between William and Harry for the somber moment. As the brothers walk behind Philip's coffin, comparisons will certainly be made to the heartbreaking scene in 1997 of the then-young boys walking behind their mother, Princess Diana's, coffin during her funeral.

Prince Philip, Prince William, Charles Spencer, Harry, and Prince Charles at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The private ceremony will have a maximum of 30 guests, mostly close family members, due to COVID-19 protocol. ET has learned that three of Philip's relatives from Germany have also been invited to attend.

In addition to Philip's wife, Queen Elizabeth II, other royal guests include Philip's son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camila, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, and several others.

None of the young children in the royal family are expected to attend. The congregation will wear masks for the service and members of the royal family will be in day dress or morning coat with medals. There will be no military uniforms.

A source previously told ET that the brothers have been in touch by phone since Harry has arrived in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex is currently quarantining following his flight from Los Angeles.