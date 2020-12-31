Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Childhood Pics With Their Moms and a Message for 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking ahead while still remembering where they came from.

On Thursday, New Year's Eve, the couple posted on their Archewell website a message for 2021. The post included two photos, one of Harry as a child on his late mom, Princess Diana's, shoulders and another of Meghan as a kid posing with her mother, Doria Ragland.

"I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell," the message begins. "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike."

The post continues, "In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action."

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, conclude their message with a goal for 2021 as well as their signatures. "We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time."

Archewell

The note comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a holiday special on Spotify earlier this week, where they asked their celebrity friends to share their messages for the upcoming year, while also sharing one of their own.

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan recalled of their 2018 nuptials at Windsor Castle. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'"

Harry added, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place. ...Happy New Year, everyone."

Here's a look at how the couple spent their first Christmas in California.