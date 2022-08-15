Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to UK on Charity Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back across the pond. The royal couple will visit the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe in September when they embark on a series of charitable engagements, a spokesperson confirms to ET.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," reads the statement. Harry and Meghan are scheduled to make appearances at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on Sept. 5 in the UK; the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany; and the WellChild Awards 2022 on Sept. 8 in the UK.

Each organization is expected to share more details about its respective event in the coming days.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the couple's trip to New York City, where Harry gave a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day at the U.N. General Assembly.

The couple -- who traveled to NYC without their two young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 -- also enjoyed a chic dinner date in Tribeca.

No word yet on whether their kids will accompany them to Europe but, as ET previously reported, Harry's father, Prince Charles, is said to deeply treasure "time spent with his grandchildren" and is "quite sad that there aren't enough of them with Archie and Lilibet" since Harry and Meghan relocated to California in 2020.

"I think a lot of people don't don't see Charles as a doting grandfather, but he absolutely is," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in June. "He's spent more time in recent years with the Cambridge grandchildren and he's very, very keen to have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry's children."

Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Archie and Lilibet earlier this summer amid Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was the first time Charles had seen Archie in some time and the very first time he met Lili.

Meanwhile, Meghan rang in her 41st birthday earlier this month in an intimate affair.