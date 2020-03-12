Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get a Tree for Their First Christmas in New Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be making new traditions this holiday season after moving into their new home in Montecito, California, just a few months ago.

According to Twitter user @imaJaaaaaames, the couple was seen buying a Christmas tree at an unnamed tree barn and nearly went unnoticed.

"Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree," tweeted @imaJaaaaaames. "We had our lot empty when they got there - their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is."

This will be the couple's second Christmas away from the royal family as they also celebrated in Canada last year with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and their son, Archie.

Last month, ET learned from a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that it was "fully anticipated that [the couple would] be at home in California and not be in the U.K. for Christmas."

A source tells ET that members of the royal family are "disappointed" that they won't be seeing 1-year-old Archie this holiday season.

The news came after a source told ET in October that despite reports that Harry, 36, planned to fly to his home country of England before the end of the year, the couple was "not returning anytime soon."

"Things can obviously change, if there's a concern about family health, but they are not hopping over the pond anytime imminently," the source said, adding that the royals are adhering to "social isolation guidelines" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is breaking royal tradition with her Christmas plans. “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The royal family historically spends the holidays at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, and are known for making public appearances on Christmas morning at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene service. According to royal reporters, the queen has no plans to attend a service on Christmas Day to avoid attracting crowds.

As for Harry's father, Prince Charles, Hello! magazine reports that the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, plan to spend the holidays at their Highgrove House in Gloucester, England.

It's yet to be reported where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children will be for the holiday season.