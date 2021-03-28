President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrate Black Excellence at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Before Anthony Anderson took over as host of the night and awards were presented, President Biden shared some words of wisdom and addressed viewers on Saturday.

"Good evening everybody, it's an honor to be a part of the special evening as a member of the NAACP," Biden began. "For more than 100 years the NAACP has advanced essential motion in a central motion that everyone is created equal and is going to be treated equally. And it has for more than 50 years, NAACP awards help us see exactly that."

"Black culture is American culture. Black history is American history. And Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America," he continued. "Tonight's nominees, to all of you, thank you for also helping us see what America can be. And I am honored to introduce someone who has done just that. Our vice president of the United States Kamala Harris."

Harris then took over, thanking Biden for the introduction before also touching on how vital the awards and NAACP are.



"The NAACP Image Awards are about Black excellence in motion pictures and television, music and literature. And over the past year, we've seen so many actors and artists excel not just in their craft, but in their contributions to our community during this devastating pandemic," Harris expressed. "And the NAACP has led the way, all the way, fighting for justice, ensuring the well-being of Black communities, providing grants to Black entrepreneurs and advocating for Black students. I thank you."

"As the nation, we are at a major turning point. We have surpassed 100 million shots in arms. We have sent out more than 100 million checks, and we are making historic investments in schools, small businesses, and Black communities across the country," Harris continued. "And still, there is so much more to be done. So tonight, let us celebrate, and tomorrow, let's get back to work."

The two then jointly said, "Welcome to the 52nd NAACP Image Awards."

Here's the complete 2021 NAACP Image Awards winners list. Follow along at ETonline.com for more updates.