President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday in London’s Westminster Abbey. The couple arrived looking somber as they joined other world leaders, famous figures, and the royal family who came to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

The emotional funeral took place following four days of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Marc Aspland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Geoff PUGH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, Joe and Jill signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the President shared a sweet story of the first time he met her back in the '80s.

"Today Jill and I signed the Official Condolence Book for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he tweeted. "We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

Jill also penned a tribute to the Queen, tweeting: "Queen Elizabeth II lived her life for the people she served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness, and the conversations we shared. May God grant her eternal rest."

Prime Minister of England Liz Truss and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were among the other world leaders to attend the state funeral, which began at 11 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the funeral, King Charles III shared a statement of gratitude for the outpouring of support following the death of his mother.

"Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," the monarch, who officially ascended the British throne on Sept. 10, said in a statement on Sunday. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen."

As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief," he added.