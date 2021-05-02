Premio Lo Nuestro 2021: How to Watch, Who's Performing, Nominees and More

Premio Lo Nuestro is fast approaching! The 33rd annual Latin music awards show is set to take place in Miami on Feb. 18, with a star-studded lineup of performers and nominees, including J Balvin and Maluma, who are up for 14 and 12 awards respectively, and Selena Gomez, who in her Premio Lo Nuestro debut will be performing "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro.

With less than two weeks until the party kicks off, read on below to make sure you're all set with how to watch Premio Lo Nuestro, as well as who's nominated, who's performing and more.

When is Premio Lo Nuestro 2021: The show will take place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. ET, in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch: You can watch Premio Lo Nuestro on Univision, or on the Univision NOW app with a TV provider login. Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now -- two live TV streaming services which both offer free trials -- both offer Univision as well.

Who is hosting? Premio Lo Nuestro will be hosted by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri.

Who's nominated? There's a lot to celebrate in Latin music this year! J Balvin has 14 nominations, followed by Maluma with 12 and Ozuna with 10. Ozuna received 8 nods, and Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra and Sech round out the top nominees with seven each. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, along with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are among the nominees for Pop - Artist of the year. Meanwhile, Gloria Trevi will receive the Premio a la Trayectoria Award to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album, Tu Angel de la Guarda, and hit, "Pelo Suelto." Check out the full list of Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 nominees here.

Check back for more updates on Premio Lo Nuestro 2021! In the meantime, watch the video below for more from Premio Lo Nuestro 2020.