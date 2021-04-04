Pregnant Natti Natasha Reveals Sex of Baby

Natti Natasha is having a baby girl! The "La Mejor Versión de Mi" singer shared the news at an elaborate gender reveal party on Saturday.

"Ayer fue un día que jamas olvidaré. Gracias a todos y cada uno que hicieron posible este memorable día. Seguiré subieron fotos en mis Historias para ustedes mi segunda Familia," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, which translates to, "Yesterday was a day that I will never forget. Thank you to each and everyone who made this memorable day possible. I will continue to upload photos in my Stories for you my second family."

Natasha also thanked her fiancé, Raphy Pina, as well as the team and vendors who helped make the party happen.

This will be the first child for Natasha and fourth for Pina, whose three children were included in the festivities on Saturday.

Natasha announced her pregnancy at Premio Lo Nuestro in February, shortly after revealing her engagement to Pina, her longtime manager.

In her acceptance speech for La Canción Del Año -- Tropical at the awards show, shared that doctors told her "so many times" that she could not be a mother. She thus called her pregnancy a "blessing."

