Pregnant Lindsay Lohan's Family and Friends Attend Baby Shower in Honor of Her First Child

Lindsay Lohan was showered with love! On Saturday, the 36-year-old actress was celebrated by her family and friends during a baby shower.

Lindsay's mom, Dina, tells ET, "What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive."

Lohan, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas, shared pictures on her Instagram Story from the celebration. Lohan's first slide was a picture of her, her sister, Aliana, and a friend, who counted down the number of children between them.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

"16 years and nearly 3 babies later ... it's still us," the caption on the story read.

In another slide, Lohan poses with Aliana as a "sisters" gif flashes on the screen.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In the final slide, Lohan appears in a selfie with another friend, who celebrates the occasion.

"Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."

The Freaky Friday star didn't share any additional pictures from inside the shower.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In March, Lohan announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. For the sweet announcement, the Mean Girls star shared a picture of a white onesie that read, "Coming Soon."

Next to the photo, Lohan wrote, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."

At the time, Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, told ET, "I am over the moon, filled with so much joy and happiness for my daughter and her husband, and my family is thrilled. It's a beautiful time for us all."

A source also confirmed to ET that the production of the actress' latest holiday film was put on hold.

"Production on Lindsay Lohan's next Christmas movie for Netflix has been delayed because of her pregnancy," the source said.

So far, no additional details about Lohan's baby have been revealed.

Lohan and Shammas, who is a Dubai-based financier, tied the knot in April 2022.