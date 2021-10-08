Pregnant Kylie Jenner Channels Sister Kim Kardashian's Style With All-Red Outfit

Kylie was clearly feeling confident in the photos, showing off her baby bump. The bold look consisted of a bodysuit, coat, gloves and heels all in matching bright red.

"❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post.

Fans will remember Kim's similar dramatic monochromatic look at the Met Gala, though the mother of four sported all black. Kim wore a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.

"What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!" Kim shared on Instagram of the polarizing Balenciaga outfit, which she explained fit the night's theme of "American Independence."



A source told ET that Kanye West influenced Kim's 2021 Met Gala look and that it was intended as a new subculture and fashion statement -- no logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her.

"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna [Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source said. "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."