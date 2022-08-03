Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing Tarek's Family Trip to Mexico: 'Doctor's Orders'

Heather Rae El Moussa is lying low and putting her health first.

The pregnant 34-year-old Selling Sunset star was noticeably absent from a group photo of husband Tarek El Moussa's family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico this week. In the caption, Tarek wrote that his entire family and children were "having a blast," but noted, "Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor's orders come first!!"

Heather replied in the comments, writing: "Miss my family and love you so much baby."

Tarek and Heather are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy, due in 2023. This will be the first child for Heather, and the third for Tarek, who shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

While Heather has been open about undergoing IVF and her pregnancy journey, just last week, the reality TV star revealed that despite doing IVF, she ultimately ended up getting pregnant naturally.

In an Instagram post, she opened up about taking the time to slow down and truly nurture her body during pregnancy.

"I've always been a healthy person but I'm also ambitious so I love the busy busy go-go-go lifestyle," she wrote. "But something pregnancy has taught me so far is that there is so much beauty in having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your wellbeing. I don't mean just going to the gym or eating healthy - I mean being mindful about the way you talk to yourself, taking deep breaths, listening to your body when it needs rest, taking a walk in nature (or for me and @therealtarekelmoussa it's on the beach), having quiet time, taking a break from your phone etc. I think before I was pregnant I pushed myself a lot more but now I'm realizing that it feels so good to just prioritize your health, happiness and peace."

In January, Heather and Tarek -- who tied the knot in October 2021 -- spoke to ET about their IVF journey, sharing that when they first met over two years ago, they were both in agreement on not expanding their family.

"Originally when we first met, it was like I said, 'No I don't want any kids.' He said, no more kids for him. So we were on the exact same page," Heather said. "Well, fast forward two-and-a-half years… you know."

