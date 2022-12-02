Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wows at White House State Dinner With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen was pretty and pregnant in pink at the White House.

The expectant mom of two stepped out alongside her famous other half, John Legend, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The occasion? None other than a star-studded state dinner held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- and the first state visit hosted during President Joe Biden's term in office.

On the arm of her husband -- who was dressed equally as elegantly in a tuxedo -- Teigen could not be overlooked as she sported an off-the-shoulder powder pink gown with embellished puff sleeves, reportedly by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert. The cookbook author accessorized with a pair of long gloves and a Jimmy Choo clutch adorned with a crystal bow.

The celebrity pair was in famous company as GRAMMY winner Jon Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, as well as Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Stephen Colbert were all in attendance. The event also proved to be a night out with the kids as Julia Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son, Charlie, and Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike teenage daughter, Violet.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Over on her Instagram Story, Teigen gave fans a peek into the high-profile evening, including a snap of her table setting and place card. A day earlier, she rang in her 37th birthday, revealing later in an Instagram video that she spent the low-key day watching television, completing some tasks and enjoying a meal with family and friends.

Meanwhile, the family of four is awaiting their newest member of the family amid her pregnancy. "Chrissy has been enjoying her pregnancy, but now she's at a point with it where she's ready for the baby," a source told ET. "She's feeling a bit uncomfortable, and she's always tired. They are all so excited about growing their family and can't wait to meet their new baby."