Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Speaks Out on Her ‘Polyamorous Relationship’ With Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa is breaking down her relationship with Nick Cannon! The model is the mother of Cannon’s 14-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and is expecting another child sometime this year.

During a conversation on the Lovers and Friends podcast, the 31-year-old DJ dished on their connection.

“Nick is my primary partner,” De La Rosa shared, adding that people have a misconception about her and Cannon’s relationship because he is involved with other women. "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth."

“Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she noted of the other mothers of Cannon's kids. “It’s just how much do you want to know. How much are you choosing to know, and I trust the connection I have with Nick.”

In addition to De La Rosa, Cannon has children with several other women, and has been open about his connection with each one of them.

For now, De La Rosa shared that she is currently practicing monogamy, due to her pregnancy.

“Yes, during this pregnancy I'm monogamous by choice,” she said. “And that’s very important for me to state. But if a connection comes, it doesn’t necessarily have to be sex. And I think that’s what everybody always thinks is, ‘Oh My God, you guys are having one big orgy,’ and it’s not. It’s actually quite the opposite and it’s beautiful.”

De la Rosa shared that when she met Cannon, he “brought a freeing vibe” that allowed her space to focus on herself and enjoy the connection.

And while she doesn’t mind comments about their relationship, when it comes to her parenting, she isn’t here for the judgement.

"I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she said. "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids,” she added. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way.' And I love that.'"

On Thursday, Cannon announced that he welcomed his ninth child with LaNisha Cole. In addition, the Wild N' Out host is also expecting his third child with Brittanny Bell -- who is the mother of his children, 5-year-old son Golden and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen.

Cannon is also father of son Legendary -- whom he welcomed with Bre Tiesi in July, 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

In August, a source dished to ET about how the mother of Cannon's children all get along with each other. "The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," the source said. “They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly.”