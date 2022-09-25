Post Malone Cancels Show in Boston Following Hospitalization, One Week After Onstage Fall

Post Malone made an unfortunate announcement! On Saturday, the 28-year-old rapper announced that he was canceling his show at Boston’s TD Garden Arena -- following a hospitalization.

“Boston, I love y’all so f***ing much,” the rapper -- whose real name is Austin Post -- began the note that was posted on his social media, hours before he was set to take the stage.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He added, “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I'm so f***ing sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now.”

The “Congratulations” star apologized to his fans, once more, and promised them that they will have a chance to see him in Boston.

“Once again, I’m so f***ing sorry, I love y’all so much,’ he wrote.

“I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. - Love Austy”

Malone’s canceled show comes a week after he suffered a scary fall during the St. Louis date of his Twelve Carat tour. While performing his hit single, “Circles” the rapper stepped in a giant hole that was located in the middle of the stage.

After the fall, he remained on stage, in pain, until the medics arrived the help him off. He returned 10 minutes later and finished the show.

Following the incident, the “Rockstar” rapper shared that the hole was there to catch guitars that go underground. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar's on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole,” he said during a message on Twitter.

“So, I go around there, and I turned the corner and busted my a**. Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good.”

Malone shared that he did go to the hospital and was cleared to perform.

Last week, the rapper shared a cheeky picture of himself giving the same hole the middle finger while on stage.

“🖕🏼 F U Hole,” he wrote.