Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges Involving 13 More Women

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) -- Porn star Ron Jeremy faces several charges of sexual assaults involving 13 more women dating back to 2004, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The 67-year-old actor pleaded not guilty to the new charges Monday. He was first charged with rape and sexual assault against four women in June.

An amended criminal complaint against the adult film star, whose legal name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, adds six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, and a count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration of a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

The new charges span a 16-year period with victims ranging in age from 15 to 54. The latest incident happened on Jan. 1 of this year, when Jeremy allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. Six other alleged sexual assaults happened inside a West Hollywood bar prosecutors say he frequented, and another in the bar’s parking lot.

One of the charges include a June 2004 incident in which Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

(This story was originally published by CBS Los Angeles on Aug. 31 at 10:43 a.m. PT)