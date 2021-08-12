Police Respond to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Judge Receiving Concerning Social Media Comments

Brenda Penny, the judge in Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship case, has been on the receiving end of some concerning messages over social media, including death threats.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau told ET on Thursday that they are continuing "to monitor the social media chatter" regarding the ongoing civil court case. "Although some of the language on social media is concerning, at this time, it has not risen to the level of a creditable criminal threat," they added.

Comments criticizing Penny and threatening her life have been rampant amongst #FreeBritney supporters on Twitter this month, after the judge denied Spears' petition to immediately remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.

"Penny is a PATHETIC excuse for a judge. The fact that she has done NOTHING to help after hearing Britney's testimonies is beyond infuriating ... she needs to GO. ASAP," one user argued, with another adding, "If I had a death note I would put [redacted] judge Brenda Penny's name in it."

Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion on Aug. 5, requesting that the judge expedite the removal of the pop star's father ahead of the scheduled Sept. 29 hearing. Spears and Rosengart requested that Jason Rubin step in as temporary conservator.

"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to [Britney] and the estate," court documents obtained by ET state, adding that the singer's "emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern…his immediate suspension -- is 'critical' at this juncture."

The filing also included quotes from the testimonies Spears gave on June 23 and July 14. It also cited Jodi Montgomery, Spears' conservator of her person, and mom Lynne Spears' latest court filings in which they agreed that Mr. Spears should be removed.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Spears alleged that fans only know "half the story" of her conservatorship battle.

"Geez look at that flag 🙊 !!!! I was like 'My flag up over the American Flag !?!?' … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn 📯 .. is that bad????" Spears captioned a Boomerang video of a fan proudly holding up a #FreeBritney flag. "I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!!"

"And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS!!!!" she added. "One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day."

