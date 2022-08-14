Police Investigating J.K. Rowling Death Threats After Her Public Support of Salman Rushdie

Police are investigating a series of threats made toward Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, after her tweets in support of author Salman Rushdie. On Friday, following the news that Rushdie was stabbed in the neck during an event in New York City, Rowling took to Twitter to wish him well.

“Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” In response to her tweet, a user wrote “Don’t worry you are next.”

Following the threat, Rowling immediately contacted Twitter support and asked if there was any way they could “support” her. In a follow-up tweet, the actress revealed that the police are investigating the matter.

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

“To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats),” she wrote.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Discovery condemned the statements made towards the author.

“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling,” the statement read. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

On Friday, Rushdie was rushed to the hospital after a man rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. Authorities announced the suspect was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery after the attack. As of Sunday, “The Satanic Verses” author has been taken off a ventilator and is able to speak.