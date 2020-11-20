Pitbull Performs With Frontline Workers at 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards

Pitbull celebrated frontline workers at the Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday night -- by sharing the stage with them at the awards show. The 39-year-old performer's band was made up of those working to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Worldwide looked suave as usual in a black-and-white ensemble as he addressed the crowd and audience at home.

"It is my pleasure to recognize a group of musical lovers, folks that love music and are real, real-life heroes," Pitbull said. "They dreamed of being rockstars, playing full stadiums. They represent a larger group, though, of individuals all around the world, who day after day sacrifice their lives for a safer world."

"I always say, 'Why dream when we can live it? We're going to live it tonight," he added, introducing his band and kicking off his performance of "I Believe That We Will Win."

In an exclusive interview with ET earlier this week, Pitbull said it was the Latin GRAMMYs' idea to replace his band with first responders -- and he quickly agreed.

"For me, it's just an honor to be up there with them and be able to rock with them," he shared. "They're bring their dreams to life, because everybody that's gonna be on stage that night with us always wanted to be a musician, one way or another."

"It just goes to show you there's always a blessing in disguise, one way or another, and God closes a door to open a window," he continued. "Now they're on stage at the Latin GRAMMYs! We're gonna be rocking together, it's a true honor, true blessing."

Pitbull also expressed his pride over how "I Believe That Will Win Win" has unified and brought hope to so many people amid these tough times.

"It's the most important song of my career to this point," he expressed. "To be able to do this for the world in these times when people need it the most with the people that are fighting for us out there right now -- that is the true meaning of, 'Don't talk about it, be about it.'"

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs is in full swing -- keep checking back to see if your favorite nominees will become 2020 Latin GRAMMY Award winners.