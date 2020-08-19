Pink Shows Off Her ‘Thunder Thighs’ in Empowering Post

Pink is loving how powerful her body is! The 40-year-old performer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share why she's proud of her thighs.

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them. #throwingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl #somebodysponsormealready," she captioned a photo of herself wake boarding.

In the snap, Pink is balancing on a wave, showing off her muscular thigh, which has a large dragon tattoo on it.

The mother of two is currently enjoying some family time at the lake. Earlier this week she shared a video of her husband, Carey Hart, and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, wake boarding together, writing, "Turn down for what."

She also posted a selfie with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, captioning it, "Lake days are the best days."

It's been a tough year for the singer after both she and Jameson contracted COVID-19 in March.