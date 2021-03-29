Pink Shares Sweet Pic of Her New Rescue Pup and the Hilarious Name Her Kids Picked Out for Him

Pink is introducing fans to the newest member of the Hart family!

The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter over the weekend to share a cute photo of the new pup she and husband Carey Hart rescued from The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles. The sweet pic features their two children -- daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4 -- cuddling up close to their furry pal, whom they adorably named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart.

"Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart," Pink tweeted on Sunday. "We love the work that you do #AdoptDontShop."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, replying with pics of their own rescue animals and sharing stories of how the pets came into their lives. Others reacted to the quirky moniker Pink and her family picked out for the pup, writing things like, "That's a lot of name for a small dog, but he'll likely grow into it," and "Please let that be the name of your next single."

Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/xVerSPAkWD — P!nk (@Pink) March 29, 2021

Pink's latest single, "Cover Me in Sunshine," was released in February and features Willow on the track. "This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," the mother of two said in a statement announcing the news. "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."

Just a few weeks after the song was released, Pink announced that she teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for an upcoming documentary about her life on tour. The project, titled P!NK: All I Know So Far, follows the singer during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, as she travels, balances being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

"MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤," Pink wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside the official poster for the documentary. "Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F**king Stadium."

Hear more in the video below.