Pink Reveals She Rewrote Her Will Because She Thought 'It Was Over' Amid COVID-19 Battle

Pink's COVID-19 battle left her fearing for her life. During a conversation on Mark Wright's Heart radio show, the 41-year-old singer revealed that she went so far as to rewrite her will when she was ill last year.

Both Pink and her 4-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for the virus in March 2020. Pink's husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, 9-year-old Willow, did not contract the coronavirus.

"It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will," she said. "... At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.' It was really, really scary and really bad. "

The experience inspired Pink's single, "All I Know So Far," which she described as "a letter to my daughter." The single is due out May 7, while both a documentary and album of the same name will follow on May 21.

"As a parent, you think about, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'" she said. "So that was kind of the song."

Pink first revealed her and Jameson's battle with COVID-19 in April 2020. That same month, Pink described "the scariest thing" she's ever been through on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sharing that her son was the first one to get sick.

"[It] started with a fever for him and it would come and go and he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains and then a headache, sore throat," she said. "It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn't go. It just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103."

As for herself, Pink said, "I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe and I needed to get to a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I have this inhaler that I use, this rescue inhaler, and I couldn't function without it, and that's when I started to get really scared."

In a December 2020 Instagram post, Pink reflected on her "poop sandwich of a year," which also included a staph infection and a broken ankle.

"Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!" she joked in part. "2020 is the gift that keeps on giving."