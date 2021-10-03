Piers Morgan Seemingly Has No Regrets After 'Good Morning Britain' Exit

Piers Morgan seems to have no regrets. The embattled TV personality is standing by his decision to quit Good Morning Britain.

Morgan, 55, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him and his late manager, John Ferriter, who died in 2019.

"Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight," Morgan captioned the pic. "He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut."

The tweet comes several hours after it was announced that Morgan had left the morning news show after six years of anchoring the program.

Despite a lot of criticism and blowback, Morgan has not been without his defenders. The Talk's Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to show her support for Morgan and explained that she feels he has a right to speak his opinion.

". @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you," she wrote. "People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

Morgan's decision to quit came the same day that he stormed off the set of the morning show after receiving criticism from his co-presenter, Alex Beresford, about comments he made regarding Meghan Markle.

"This is absolutely diabolical behavior," Beresford said after Morgan stormed off. "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen -- 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

The discussion Beresford pointed to happened on Monday's GMB, when Morgan slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report."

His comments came after a clip of Markle expressing her past suicidal thoughts played. In response to Morgan's statement and the complaints that followed, Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator, launched an investigation into the episode.

