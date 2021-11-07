Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Seemingly Make Their Relationship Red Carpet Official

New couple alert!

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal seemingly made their relationship red carpet official. The GRAMMY-nominated singer and the Normal People star posed for photos together at the 10th annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci event held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

Bridgers, 27, arrived at the event wearing a Gucci dress with an ivory lace top and plaid skirt. Mescal, 25, looked dapper in a black tuxedo from the same designer. At one point, while they were posing for photos, Bridgers leaned her head on the actor's shoulder.

Romance rumors between the two first surfaced last year. In a June 2020 interview with NME magazine, Bridgers called Mescal "the cute boy."

“I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw [he followed my Instagram page],” she fawned.

After that, fans noticed the two spending time together. The actor also starred in her 2020 music video for her song "Savior Complex."

Just last month, the rumors intensified when Ziwe shared a slideshow of photos from her Halloween party. In one of the pics, Bridgers and Mescal are cozying up together.