Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper Cast in Paul Thomas Anderson's New Movie

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son is following in his late, great father's footsteps with a debut role in Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Cooper Hoffman has been cast as the lead of PTA's untitled '70s-set coming-of-age drama filming now.

The film is said to be set in California's San Fernando Valley and follows a high school student who is also a successful child actor. (That's the role being played by 17-year-old Cooper.) The cast also includes Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie and Alana Haim.

The younger Hoffman's casting is particularly poignant considering how close his dad and PTA were, with Philip Seymour starring in Anderson's first feature, 1996's Hard Eight, before going on to collaborate on Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love and The Master. (The latter earned Hoffman his final Oscar nomination.) Hoffman died at 46 in 2014.

Like Cooper, Alana Haim will make her acting debut in the film. Best known as the vocalist, guitarist and youngest sister of the musical group Haim, Alana is no stranger to working with PTA, as he's directed eight of their music videos including "Little of Your Love" and "Now I'm in It."