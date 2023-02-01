Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Josh Sills Charged With Rape and Kidnapping Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in the state of Ohio.

On Wednesday, the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court indicted the 25-year-old NFL star on two first-degree felonies -- one count of rape and one count of kidnapping for an incident that allegedly occurred on or around Dec. 5, 2019.

According to count one, Sills "on or about the 5th day of December 2019, in the county of Guernsey aforesaid, did engage in sexual conduct with M.M. when Joshua Mathew Sills purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force in violation."

The second count states, "Joshua Matthew Sills on or about the 5th day of December 2019, in the county of Guernsey aforesaid, did, by force, threat or deception, remove M.M from the place where she was found or restrain the liberty of her for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony."

The case was presented to the Grand Jury, and Sills was summoned to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Sills has now been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he can not participate in any practices or games.

"The National Football League placed Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List following today's indictment by a grand jury in Ohio. Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List. The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy," the statement reads.

Sills is a resident of Sarahsville, Ohio. Prior to his career in the NFL, the rookie played high school football in Ohio. In college, Sills played for West Virginia, before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2020.

Sills was one of the undrafted rookies to play on the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening roster in the 2022 season. The Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization released a statement regarding the charges.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the statement read. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."