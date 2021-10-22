Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Girls' Actor, Dies at 66

Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Scolari died on Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer, ET can confirm. He was 66.

The actor got his first big break on the 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies in which he starred as Henry Desmond/Hildegard alongside Tom Hanks. Scolari went on to have a career that spanned over four decades and landed him an Emmy for his work on HBO’s Girls, where he starred as the father of Lena Dunham’s character.

Most recently, Scolari portrayed Bishop Thomas Marx on CBS' supernatural drama Evil from 2019 to 2021. Scolari's resume includes work on both TV and film including Fosse/Verdon, Madoff, The Good Fight, Murphy Brown, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, Law & Order: SVU, Ally McBeal, From the Earth to the Moon, Honey I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show, The Polar Express and many, many more.

Scolari's success wasn't limited to the big and small screen. He also appeared on Broadway in hits such as Hairspray, Wicked, Sly Fox, Magic/Bird, Bronx Bombers, The True and Lucky Guy in which Hanks was also a part of.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, whom he married in 2013, and his children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali. Scolari and Shayne worked together on projects including Magic/Bird and The True.