Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Bullying, Says Source

Pete Davidson is keeping his mental health in check. In addition to the routine therapy he has received for many years, the Saturday Night Live alum has sought out additional help in the wake of his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian.

Though the former couple recently called it quits after nine months of dating, Davidson found himself at the center of a firestorm of aggressive social media posts from Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, in the early days of their relationship. And while the rapper had apparently backed off and stopped publicly addressing Davidson in recent months, he returned to Instagram with a scathing "Skete Davidson" image on Monday after news of Kardashian and Davidson's split was revealed. Ye has since deleted the post.

A source tells ET that while Davidson has been in therapy for years, he has sought "trauma therapy to help in large part due to Kanye's constant threats and public attacks."

Davidson made something of a statement over the weekend, letting his t-shirt do the talking, as he was photographed wearing a tee that read: "What… I feel like s**t."

A source told ET, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life." According to the source, some of the 28-year-old comedian's friends are trying to get him back on the dating scene, sharing, "Those close to him already want to set him up on dates."

Meanwhile, Kardashian and West are said to have been working amicably through their divorce proceedings.

"Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them," a source told ET last week. "Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, was declared legally single back in March.