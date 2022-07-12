Pete Davidson Says It's His 'Dream' to Have a Kid: 'My Favorite Thing Ever'

Pete Davidson can't wait to be a dad!

The 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live star told Kevin Hart in a sneak peek of Hart to Heart season 2 on Peacock that, despite not having a great childhood, he can't wait to be a father one day. Davidson gushed about the future life-changing milestone, calling it his ultimate dream.

"Definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

The comedians had landed on the subject after discussing Davidson's childhood, which he's been open about over the years.

"My childhood was not great. Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister," he said. "Just did not handle it great." In fact, Davidson called it "a f**king nightmare."

Davidson was only seven when his father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. He was helping evacuate guests at the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel before the North Tower collapsed onto it.

Despite the hardship, Davidson says it's what ultimately fueled his career.

"I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever," he said. "But that weird s**t that it does to you, made me love comedy."

No word yet if Davidson's public revelation is music to Kim Kardashian's ears. But, if nothing else, Davidson, at the very least, gets along swimmingly with his girlfriend's four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Back in June, a source told ET that Davidson and Kardashian's connection was only getting stronger after he bonded with her kids. The source said that "the kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more."

Davidson is Hart's first guest in season 2 of Hart to Heart, which premieres Thursday on Peacock.