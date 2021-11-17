Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Wear Matching Pajamas to Celebrate His Birthday

Pete Davidson is celebrating his birthday with Kim Kardashian West by his side. Rapper Flavor Flav shared some photos from Pete's birthday bash, including a snap with Pete, Kim and Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and one of Pete wearing Flav's iconic clock necklace.

In the photos, Kim and Kris appear to be wearing the latest Christmas pajamas from the reality TV star's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS. Pete borrows the top from Kim's plaid sleep set for the photos, sporting the long sleeved fleece shirt over his pink T-shirt and shorts.

"Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰," Flavor Flav captioned the set of photos. "Pete... I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for.. it lookz real good on you....happy birthday."

The now 28-year-old Pete revealed some of his dating deal breakers earlier this week, during an appearance on iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4.

Pete -- who's romanced famous women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and is currently linked to Kim -- told host and celebrity chef Ruth Rogers that being rude to a waiter guaranteed that the woman would not get a second date. The Saturday Night Live star said it would "immediately" be over.

"In my head I would be like, 'OK never, this is it,'" he said.

He also shared that he doesn't like it when someone goes out of their way to say "excuse me" to the waiter to get his or her attention.

"Like, just wait for the guy to walk by, and lightly [ask]," he said.

Pete explained why he preferred to take women to restaurants on dates.

"If you go to a great restaurant, even if I'm a s**t date, it's like, at least the food was great, you know?" he shared. "So she can be home and be like ... 'He paid and I ate, so.'"

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Pete and the 41-year-old SKIMS founder had dinner together in Staten Island, New York, at Italian restaurant Campania. Davidson hails from Staten Island and told Paper magazine in 2019 that Campania is one of his favorite spots. A source also told ET that Kim and Pete are taking things slow.

"Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go," the source said. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."

For more on the casual couple, watch the video below.