Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot.

"Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."

The source adds that the Saturday Night Live alum "likes that Chase is a down to earth and cool."

On Tuesday, TMZ spotted the pair getting cozy in a Brooklyn eatery. According to the site, 29-year-old Davidson and 26-year-old Wonders were tucked in a booth and shared a kiss. After the duo got their order, they left the establishment in the same car.

The sighting comes after Davidson and Wonders were joined by fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Rachel Sennott at a New York Rangers game in December. Davidson -- who rocked a hoodie over a New York jacket -- sat in between the women as they took in the game at Madison Square Garden. The trio were friendly and smiled and chatted throughout the match.

The King of Staten Island star’s time with Wonders comes after a source told ET in December that the comedian and Emily Ratajkowski "were doing their own thing" following a brief fling in November.

"Emily finds Pete hysterical, and he thinks she's smoking hot," the source said at the time, adding, "but they've both been living their lives and not putting any pressure on anything."

Prior to spending time with Davidson, Wonders was linked to Riverdale star Charles Melton. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in July, but have not been spotted out with each other since the summer.