Peta Murgatroyd Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Going Very Big' After Moving to Streaming (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd is ready for her epic Dancing With the Stars return! ET spoke with Peta and several other DWTS pros as they shot a portion of their opening number at Disneyland, and the dancer promised that big things are coming in season 31.

"It’s just bigger and better than ever. I mean, season 31, it's gonna be the best," Peta, who last appeared on season 29, said. "... I am so excited. I haven't been back for two years on television with Dancing With the Stars, so this is such an amazing opportunity for me. I’m so grateful to be back... It’s so special."

A number of factors are contributing to the excitement for a new season: the move from ABC to Disney+, the return of beloved pros Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel, and the addition of former DWTS winner Alfonso Ribeiro as the show's co-host, alongside Tyra Banks.

"We're going so big," Peta said of the Disney+ move, with Britt Stewart adding, "It really feels like Disney has everything behind Dancing With the Stars. It’s really going to bring a fresh start to the series and really bring back the charm that the show had as well."

"It’s a huge venture for everybody, Disney+ and the dancers alike, and we can't wait to show it off," Brandon Armstrong agreed, with Alan Bersten adding that the show is "bringing old energy and new energy."

An added bonus of the Disney+ move? No commercials. "We’re not going to have commercials, so it's going to change it up a lot, the dynamic," Witney Carson teased. "... We're going to pull out all the stops for Disney+. It’s going to be huge, huge, huge."

As for Mark and Louis, Peta gushed that they "are legends of the ballroom," before celebrating over Alfonso's return.

"Alfonso, he's a champion with Witney," she said. "He is just gonna add so much to the table with hosting. He's a fan favorite from the beginning, so I'm so happy he's back."

Witney seconded that, telling ET, "I am so excited that Alfonso is going to be co-hosting."

"He was my partner back in season 19, so I am so excited to have him back in the ballroom," she said. "... It just feels like home to me, having him in the ballroom... it's just going to feel so good and so warm... He's going to be a lot of help and a lot of fun."

When it comes to their celeb partners, all the pros are confident that theirs is the one to beat. Witney said that TV personality Wayne Brady is "so sweet, he is so kind, and he can move," while Alan said that he and singer Jesse James Decker are "so ready for the premiere to happen."

"Rehearsing with the partner has been incredible," Brandon said of singer Jordin Sparks. "Jordin has all the energy in the world. She’s super excited to be here, and that’s really all you need, a little bit of spirit and maybe a little bit of dance ability, which she has."

For Britt, working with Daniel Durant, a deaf actor, has been "absolutely wonderful."

"He is so kind, so authentic, so genuine. He is loving being in the studio and he has such good work ethic already," she said. "I am so excited for America to see him on premiere night. Being partnered with Daniel is so special. I am really looking forward to the rest of this season."

"It’s just going to be really fulfilling for the both of us. I think I'm going to learn just as much from him as he's going to learn dance from me," Britt added. "Daniel is very competitive. He's been really clear to me that he wants to take home the mirrorball this season... We're gonna make it far, I know it."

Peta is likewise confident that she and actor Jason Lewis are stiff competition.

"Jason's doing amazing so far. We have had a couple rehearsals and, from what I'm seeing, he's doing really well," she said. "He's got confidence, he's giving me all of that determination that I need, so hopefully we can go far... We're very competitive and we're in it to win it."

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars will stream live on Disney+ Sept. 19.