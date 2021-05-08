'PEN15' Star Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano Welcome Their First Child Together

The engaged couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Leon Frederick. The actress opened up about her pregnancy journey in a joint Vogue interview with PEN15 co-creator and co-star Anna Konkle.

“I found out at Michael’s parents house in late July,” Erskine shared. "I told Anna once I went to the doctor to confirm, so I think that was August. I had told her that Michael and I were going to start trying and then told her in person, socially distanced at a park, and then told all our friends in the ocean as a wave overtook us—again, socially distanced at the beach. It was very dramatic.”

The magazine noted that not long after their interview Erskine gave birth.

The new mom also touched on how she spent quarantine, sharing, "In the beginning I was thriving—cooking new recipes, taking long walks, doing puzzles, playing this video game Overcooked, watching The Sopranos, old movies I’ve never seen, leaving Los Angeles on mini-road trips. But now I’m lucky if I don’t do takeout 5 days in a row watching 90 Day Fiancé, physically rolling from point A to point B. Point A is usually my couch, and point B is the freezer where I retrieve my ice cream."

In that same interview, Konkle also revealed that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Essie Wunderle Anfanger. She also slyly mentioned that she and boyfriend Alex Anfanger were engaged.

Erskine revealed that she and the This Is Us actorwere expecting their first child together in November. "When 2 becomes 3," she wrote in part.

Two months later, Konkle revealed that she was also pregnant and was close to giving birth.

"It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now ❤️," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram.