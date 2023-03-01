Pedro Pascal Gives Grogu a New Nickname While Addressing His Future on 'The Mandalorian' (Exclusive)

On Wednesday, The Mandalorian finally returned with new episodes as season 3 kicked off with "Chapter 17" on Disney+. The Star Wars series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter named Din Djarin, who has been tasked with caring for Grogu, a Force-sensitive being he has grown fond of over the first two seasons and now sees as a son-like figure.

Although we're only one episode into the new season, it's been confirmed by creator Jon Favreau that season 4 is in the works as they continue to expand the world -- and many adventures -- of the hit spinoff series. And while speaking with ET's Ash Crossan, Pascal addressed his future as Din.

The actor said "as long as they keep writing it," he'll keep playing him. "And even if I can't fit into the suit, somebody can," he continued, joking about possibly growing out of the character's tight-fitting armor.

Lucasfilm

And he's not the only one ready to stick around, with co-star Katee Sackhoff wanting to explore even more as Bo-Katan Kryze. "I absolutely would," she said of staying around for season 4 and beyond. "That's one of the joys of being able to wear a helmet but, you know, if there's a stunt person that is outside of my skill set, you just put someone else in there so I can play Bo when I'm 90."

The actress added, "There's so much as Bo that I want to do that I haven't been able to do, you know, especially live-action… I've got all of these thoughts in my head, from, like, animated Bo."

"You know, I'd love to share the screen with Ahsoka at some point," Sackhoff continued, referring to Ahsoka Tano, who is played by Rosario Dawson. The character was first introduced in season 2 of The Mandalorian before landing her own spinoff.

Lucasfilm

Until then, fans can see Bo and Din meeting up again in season 3 as the bounty hunter and Grogu continue to navigate the dangers of the galaxy and learn more about the history -- and potential future -- of Mandalore.

And, of course, that means even more of seeing Din's evolving relationship with Grogu, who was first dubbed "Baby Yoda" and was officially known as "The Child" before his name was revealed. But that's not his only nickname, with Sackhoff revealing that she calls him "Baby G" or "Baby Grogu" on set while Pascal shared that he likes the new moniker, "Little Man."

"Yeah, I like that. Little Man," he said. "It feels good. It feels wonderful. I think it's gonna feel even more wonderful for the audience that's going to be watching season 3."

Acknowledging the evolving relationship between Din and Grogu that will be seen in the upcoming episodes, Pascal added, "The way that a parent-child relationship can develop and how those dynamics can shift and who's learning from who, who's protecting who, who's saving who is something a little bit more up for grabs."

The Mandalorian season 3 premiered March 1 on Disney+, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.