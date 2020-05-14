Peacock Announces July Launch Date and Initial Slate of Star-Studded Originals

Less than two months after WarnerMedia launches HBO Max, NBCUniversal will debut its own streaming platform, Peacock, on July 15. The two services are among the latest to join the growing number of services, which already includes Amazon, Apple TV, Disney, Hulu, Netflix as well as many others.

What sets Peacock apart from the rest is its deep catalog of content -- notably, full runs of The Office and Parks and Recreation -- as well as several new originals, including a mix of dramas, comedies, kids programming, sports and original movies, that will be available to stream on its first day.

The current slate of Peacock originals include:

Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, the star-studded series brings to life a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability. But all that is disrupted when Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) vacation in the Savage Lands and encounter John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

The Capture

This conspiracy thriller examines the world of fake news and the capabilities of intelligence services through the eyes of a soldier, Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), whose conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned allowing him to return to his family in London. The rest of the cast includes Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey as well as Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Lia Williams, Sophia Brown and Paul Ritter.





Intelligence

This workplace comedy starring David Schwimmer is set in the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters, which is described as “a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop.”

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

The beloved series is back with its second TV movie, this time following Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Lassie’s side as they investigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural.

In Deep With Ryan Lochte

After becoming the center of scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte, now a 35-year-old husband and father of two, is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.

Lost Speedways

Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., this racing series revisits speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature with legends of the sport joining as guests along the way.

Curious George

First introduced to the world of children’s literacy over 75 years ago, Curious George® was created by Margret and H.A. Rey’s 1941 creation and beloved children’s classic is back with an all-new animated series that follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity.

Cleopatra in Space

This Dreamworks series tells the comedic adventures of Cleopatra’s untold teenage years as she’s transported 30,000 years into the future to discover a planet ruled by talking cats.

Where’s Waldo?

Twelve-year-old Waldo and his best friend, Wenda ,are two curious travelers who circle the globe as members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society while celebrating worldly cultures and solving problems along the way.

This first run of Peacock originals notably does not include the highly anticipated Saved by the Bell reboot or the Punky Brewster sequel series, which were both teased earlier this spring. But those are still among the programming still to come at a later date.

In addition to the originals, the Peacock library will include classic films, like the Jurassic Park franchise, as well as other hit series, including 30 Rock, Cheers, Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, the Law & Order franchise, Parenthood and more.

When the service launches in July, viewers can watch at peacocktv.com or on the Peacock app.