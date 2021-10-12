Paula Patton Takes the Reins in New BET Plus Series 'Sacrifice' -– See the First Look (Exclusive)

Paula Patton is ready to take the reins on her new BET+ series, and she's looking fierce while doing it!

The Mission Impossible actress leads the streamer's upcoming series, Sacrifice, playing dangerously cool entertainment lawyer Daniella Hernandez and in ET's exclusive sneak peek of the first season, fans get their first look at the fascinating cast of characters in her world.

Based on the BET+ original movie of the same name, the series follows Daniella's life in the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles as she mitigates the complex lives of her rich and famous clients. An all-around boss with deft perception skills and cutthroat in her negotiations, Daniella is an X-Factor attorney in high demand with many nefarious clients.

BET+

In her work to protect her not-so-wholesome clients, Daniella enlists the services of her resourceful assistant, Tamika (V Bozman), a young ex-hacker and tech genius Somwon (Altonio Jackson) and her loyal personal bodyguard, Miguel (Nelson Bonilla). The notorious reputation of Daniella's clients brings her at odds with her sorority sister turned nemesis, District Attorney Beverly Rucker (Erica Ash), who believes no one is above the law and seeks to bring those who take advantage of their status to justice.

But Daniella's deepest desire is to connect the missing pieces of her childhood and discover the truth behind her parents' traumatic and mysterious death. The journey sends Daniella down a rabbit hole, riddled with family lies and duplicitous ties that make her question everything she thought she knew about her life and her closest allies.

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

BET+

Juan Antonio, Nicoye Banks, James Trevena, Nelson Bonilla, Michael Toland and Liliana Montenegro also star in the series.

Sacrifice will premiere on Nov. 4, only on BET+.