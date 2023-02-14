Paul Rudd's Son Jack Sounds Just Like Him in Adorable Interview

"I can’t believe it," the Ant-Man star said. "It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible."



Jack, who sounds just like his father, was overly excited about the win -- and one particular player. "I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week," he said of the Chiefs quarterback as his famous dad laughed. "I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it."