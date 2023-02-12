Patrick Mahomes Holds Daughter Sterling Skye After Being Named MVP

Love conquers all! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl LVII, was named MVP, and got to enjoy it all with his wife and adorable little girl by his side.

After rallying his team during the second half of Sunday's big game and leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was named MVP for the historic performance.

Amid the celebration, Mahomes held his 23-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, in his arms, as his wife, Brittany, beamed by his side.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While the couple weren't joined on the field by their 2-month-old baby boy, Bronze, they did celebrate the momentous occasion with Sterling -- who looked sunny and gleeful with a yellow bow in her hair and a pacifier.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Brittany also took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots showing her hubby as both a Super Bowl MVP and adoring dad.

"Super Bowl CHAMPS❤️" she captioned the post, which included one particularly heartwarming photo of the QB sitting on the field -- which was covered in celebratory confetti -- with his little girl in his lap as he kissed the side of her head.

Mahomes celebrated with his adorable loves ahead of Sunday's big game as well, just before kickoff. Prior to getting in position next to his team, the acclaimed QB shared a kiss with his wife and daughter.

Before the game, Brittany took to her Instagram to show off her and Sterling's Super Bowl outfits. The model, posted clips on her Instagram Stories of her picking out her "cute, simple and comfy," all-red two-piece look.

Ahead of making her way to Allegiant Stadium in Arizona, the model posed for some shots. "See ya'll soon," she captioned an image of her repping her man in the all-red, which she completed with her white heels.

Brittany shared a picture of Sterling rocking a black leather jacket with her dad's number "15" on the back. Which she completed with little jeans that had a patch with "15" on the pocket.

