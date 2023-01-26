'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!

Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!

Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24.

The new season picks up in real time, with Ron Donald (Ken Marino) still working for Party Down catering -- and, apparently, living in the van -- while most of his former "crew" have moved on. When a chance reunion brings Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) back together with his former co-workers, plenty of laughs, spills and service industry drudgery ensue.

"This is not how I envisioned my 40s," Henry admits in the trailer. Watch the full clip below:

Starz

In addition to Scott and Marino, season 3 features the return of original Party Down stars Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen, and the introduction of several new cast members, including Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao, with James Marsden recurring as a guest star.

True to the series’ tradition, season 3 will also feature plenty of famous guest stars as the hosts and attendees of the Party Down festivities, including Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Calum Worthy, Liv Hewson, Ki Hong Lee, Judy Reyes, Dan Bakkedahl, Lyric Lewis, Fran Kranz and more.

Party Down season 3 premieres Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on STARZ and at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.