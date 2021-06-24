Paris Hilton's Mom and Sister Support Britney Spears After She Admits to Not Believing Paris' Abuse Claims

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are supporting Britney Spears 100 percent. The mother and daughter appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday following Britney's shocking statement during her conservatorship hearing, and said they were full on Team Britney -- even though the singer admitted to not believing Paris Hilton's claims that she was verbally and physically abused at the Provo Canyon School when she was 17 years old.

Paris made the allegations in August, telling People that her time at the boarding school was "torture." In Britney's statement on Wednesday, she referenced Paris' claims as a reason why she never spoke openly against her conservatorship. Britney said she initially did not believe Paris' allegations, and felt in turn that nobody would believe her.

Still, Paris' sister and mom were fully supportive of Britney.

"You should know we believe her," Nicky said on Wednesday. "Free Britney!"

As for Kathy, she noted that the Hilton family knew Britney and called the singer a "sweet girl."

"And a good girl," she added.

On Wednesday, host Andy Cohen also blasted Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, calling him the "jackhole" of the night.

"How about we all start listening to Britney Spears?" Andy stressed. "Britney Spears is not a girl. She is a woman. She certainly deserves a hell of a lot more than a low-rent mommy dearest in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are 100 percent stronger than yesterday. And Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest, 'You better work, b**ch.'"

Meanwhile, in Britney's statement on Wednesday, she said she at first "didn't believe any" of Paris' boarding school claims.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it," she said. "I'm sorry… I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn't believe it. And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public because people would make fun of me, or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying."

Meanwhile, Paris -- who's been friends with Britney for years, even claiming the two invented the selfie -- has already publicly showed her support for the pop superstar. She told The Sunday Times last August of Britney's conservatorship, "It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her."

"It's not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child," she added. "I can’t imagine having to live my life like that."