Paris Hilton Shares the Highlight of Britney Spears' Wedding (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton is in love with Britney Spears’ love! The DJ was on hand June 9 to witness Spears tie the knot with Sam Asghari and revealed her favorite part.

“Everything,” Hilton told ET’s Cassie DiLaura on Tuesday at a party for her realtor brother, Baron Hilton, and sister-in-law Tessa's company, Hilton Group Estates company.

“Just her walking down the aisle and just seeing the sparkle in her eyes and, you know, more than anyone, she deserves this happy ending and her freedom. And it just represented so much, like, it was just such a beautiful, intimate affair and it was unforgettable, and a fairy tale and I was just so proud to be there for her,” she shared.

Hilton and Spears’ friendship has certainly stood the test of time, so it was no question about her attending the event.

“Well, I love her so much,” the Paris in Love star said. “She's an angel and I don't trust many people, especially in this town, but she is one girl that has always been there for me and always been so kind and trustworthy and it's just so sweet and would never hurt a fly.”

She continued, “Just, like, one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life.”

In addition to Hilton, Spears’ nuptials was also attended by Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. When the iconic photo of the women dropped, the internet dubbed them “The Avengers” -- a name Hilton doesn't mind.

“It's so cute,” she said about the internet’s reaction. “The amount of memes and things that people have made, they are so creative. All of these people online and we've all just been loving it and laughing and just thinking it's so fun and it's really cute.”

And while Hilton -- who recently married Carter Reum -- is no longer in the wedding planning stages herself, she is thinking about babies. But when it comes to starting a family, the mogul admits that she and her husband are already there.

“We have tons of eggs just waiting to be brought into the world,” she shared. “We did that during the pandemic. It was the perfect timing, the world shut down and just having that time where I didn't have to travel and be everywhere like usual. I'm so happy that we did that and we did that right away. Like we knew right away that we wanted to have a family.”

She added, “I'm so happy that we did it. I think it’s important for women to go and think about doing that because it’s just nice to know that you have that on reserve, so it’s no pressure of like, 'Oh, I need to get married' or 'I have to do this because it’s the future now and there’s so much available.' It's pretty awesome.”