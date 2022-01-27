Paris Hilton Shares Sentimental Baby Name Idea, Celebrates Sister Nicky's Baby News

Paris Hilton is ready for motherhood!

Since tying the knot with her husband, Carter Reum, in November, the Paris in Love star has babies on the brain. During an appearance on Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, the newlywed shared that she and Reum are looking to expand their family.

“Yes, I want a couple,” Hilton told host Ellen DeGeneres. “Probably, like, two or three.”

In true fashion, Hilton already has the name of her children planned out. “The girl is going to be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum,” she revealed. “Marilyn, after my grandmother. And London because it’s my favorite city and I think that Paris and London sound cute together.”

While Hilton was quick to share the name of her future baby girl, she remained tight-lipped about the name of her other future child. “I’m not going to say yet because I'm scared someone is going to steal the name,” she said.

When DeGeneres asked if she would keep up with the city theme, the 40-year-old said yes, jokingly adding, “I’m going to trademark it.”

Of course, Hilton can get a lot of pre-mommy practice in with her younger sister, Nicky’s, children. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Nicky and her husband, James Rothschild, were expecting their third child.

"Nicky Hilton is pregnant and expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild,” Nicky's rep confirmed to ET. “They will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022. The sex of the baby is still unknown."

Baby number three will join Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodra "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

Hilton recently gushed about her sister’s exciting news. On Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hilton, who was there with her mother, Kathy, shared her excitement about her sister’s latest bundle of joy while also expressing her desire to have kids one day.

“Now with Nicky’s news, I can’t wait,” she told Andy Cohen. “Now they can all grow up together.”