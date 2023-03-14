Paris Hilton Shares Motherhood Advice to Lindsay Lohan After Pregnancy Announcement (Exclusive)

Words of wisdom! New mom Paris Hilton has some parenting advice for Lindsay Lohan.

Hilton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at a signing of her new book, Paris: The Memoir, at Barnes & Noble Union Station in New York City on Tuesday, and addressed the news that Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

"I'm so excited for her," Hilton marveled. "I know that she's always wanted to be a mom and she seems like she's in such an amazing place with her new man, so I'm just happy for her."

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first baby, son Phoenix, in January via surrogate, and the experience has given Hilton some insight into what Lohan can expect from being a first-time mom.

"Just take in all the special moments because they grow up so fast!" Hilton shared. "[Phoenix] is only two months old, but every day he's growing more and more. So it's just good to soak in every moment."

For Hilton, being a mom has been filled with some truly majestic, memorable moments, and the reality star shared, "My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life."

Fans will get a chance to share some of those magic moments with Hilton when the second season of her reality series, Paris In Love, drops later this year.

"They have been filming for several months now," Hilton said of the production team. "So they've captured everything."

While she's opening her life up for the cameras, Hilton is also getting candid and vulnerable in her new book, Paris: The Memoir, which details many of the dramatic highs and lows in her famous, well-documented life.

"This has just been the most therapeutic experience of my life, putting it all out there," Hilton said of writing her life's story. "[There are] just so many emotions and just so many experiences that I endured and tried to forget, but writing them all out and putting them out there has just made me feel just really incredible."

"I have lived such a full and exciting life, so the book has it all. Everything that I went through in life, but also the really great times," she added, "and I know that Phoenix would be just proud of his mom."

Paris: The Memoir is available now.