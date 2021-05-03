Paris Hilton Says She Was 'Shocked' by Sarah Silverman's Apology for 2007 Joke

Paris Hilton is accepting Sarah Silverman's apology to her. The 40-year-old DJ and heiress made an impromptu episode of her This Is Paris podcast on Thursday after the 50-year-old comedian issued a public apology for a joke she made at Hilton's expense during the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

"I heard that to make her feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I just worry that she's gonna break her teeth on those things," Silverman said while on stage at the awards show.

Years later, the comedian is regretting that joke.

"I was just shocked when I read it at first, pleasantly surprised and then I went and listened to her podcast and she basically made an eight and a half minute apology to me," Hilton said of Silverman's recent apology. "She was so genuine and so sweet, and it really moved me. I felt just emotional hearing it and I could tell that she really did mean what she said when she was apologizing."

Silverman previously apologized for joking about Hilton, who was set to go to jail just a day after the awards show due to driving violations in connection with a prior arrest for a suspected DUI. She hadn't known that Hilton was in the audience at the time and said she saw her after the joke was made. The comedian also claimed she tried to get a letter apologizing to the heiress, though it was never delivered.

"That night at the MTV Awards has haunted me for a very long time," Hilton said, confirming she never received Silverman's letter and wished she had. "Apologies are never late, so it's OK."

Hilton noted that she hadn't been expecting Silverman to comment or apologize on the incident after she and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, brought it up on a previous episode of the podcast. She added that prior to the incident, she had been a fan of Silverman's comedy.

"I'm glad that her comedy has grown and she realizes that it's not nice to make fun of people," Hilton said. "Sarah is hilarious. I've listened to her comedy. I've always been a big fan, well, before that moment, and always just thought she was so funny. But not when she's making fun of people, I think she's just funny when she's being her funny self."

Noting that she "got a little teary eyed" while reading Silverman's description of the night, she promised the comedian, "We can start a clean, fresh slate."

On her own podcast, The Sarah Silverman Podcast,Silverman explained what happened after she'd delivered the NSFW joke about Hilton's then-upcoming jail sentence.

"The crowd went bananas, and while I was thrilled at the success of my monologue, I remember spotting [Paris] in the audience, I really do, and I remember seeing that look on her face and my heart sank," she recalled. "There was a person under there. A couple days later I wrote her a letter apologizing, felt awful and I never heard back, I certainly wouldn't expect to anyways."