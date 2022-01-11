Paramount Plus' 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' Sets Premiere Date

Paramount+'s upcoming drama, The Offer, which dramatically charts the making of The Godfather, has set a premiere date.

The 10-episode limited series, which features a star-studded cast led by Miles Teller, will drop its first three episodes Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Paramount+ streaming service, it was announced Tuesday. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The Offer is inspired by producer Albert S. Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 Oscar-winning film The Godfather. The film won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Marlon Brando's performance as Vito Corleone. Brando famously refused to accept the Oscar.

Teller plays Ruddy and is joined by Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo. Grey's Anatomy alum Justin Chambers plays Brando.

The Offer was created and written by Michael Tolkin, and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also serves as showrunner. Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif also serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher, who also directed the first block of episodes.

