'Pam & Tommy' Trailer Shows Another Side of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sex Tape Scandal

The trailer for Hulu's highly anticipated series, Pam & Tommy, has dropped, and it shows the intense roller-coaster ride Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee experienced following the leak of their infamous sex tape.

The preview begins with Anderson, portrayed by Lily James, sitting down for what appears to be a deposition as she chronicles her budding relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer, portrayed by Sebastian Stan. In what's being dubbed as "The greatest love story ever sold," the story takes a turn for the worse after Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen) and his friend, Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman), reveal they've "recently come into possession of a piece of material."

Set to the backdrop of Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," Gauthier and Miltie concoct a plan to steal a giant safe that just so happens to store the sex tape Anderson and Lee made on their honeymoon in 1995. They try to sell the tape, but their effort is rebuffed. Gauthier, a disgruntled former employee of the star couple, ultimately suggests going to where few men at the time had gone before -- the World Wide Web. Almost instantly, Gauthier and Miltie hit the jackpot.

Anderson, wearing her trademark red swimsuit while on the set of the hit series Baywatch, stumbles upon the show's crew huddling inside a giant truck. She hears her voice and, to her shocking surprise, discovers they're watching her and Tommy's most intimate moment on tape.

Anderson and Lee made headlines on Feb. 19, 1995 after getting married in Mexico after dating for less than a week. Anderson and Lee have two sons together -- Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24. Anderson and Lee got divorced almost exactly three years later on Feb. 28, 1998.

Hulu

Hulu

Stan recently told ET that getting the look right to play the Mötley Crüe rocker circa-1995 was "a crazy process."

"I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning," he recalled. "Then you pile that on to a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end."

And, for the record, Lee says he has no problem with Stan playing him in the upcoming limited series. The 58-year-old rock star told ET back in September that he hadn't seen the photos showing Stan and James' transformation, but, nevertheless, he's given the series his blessing.

"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee shared with ET. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

Pam & Tommy premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu.