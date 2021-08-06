Padma Lakshmi's 'Taste the Nation' Sets Holiday Edition at Hulu

Taste the Nation returns for a special holiday edition.

Padma Lakshmi's critically acclaimed food and travel series kicks off a four-part installment beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, Hulu announced Friday during the Television Critics Association press tour. Episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

In Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition, each episode highlights unique traditions through the lens of different immigrant cultures and cities, like Korean New Year in Los Angeles and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

The flagship series follows Lakshmi as she journeys across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups and seeking out the people who have shaped what American food is today, and uncovering the stories that challenge ideas of identity, belonging and what it means to be American.

Last June, Lakshmi spoke to ET about how her personal experiences as an immigrant growing up in America and her ongoing work with the American Civil Liberties Union after she became an Artist Ambassador for immigrants’ rights and women’s rights following the 2016 presidential election inspired Taste the Nation.

“I also wanted to travel the country. I wanted to see on the ground, what does it mean to be American? Who gets to decide that? What is American food actually?” she said. “It seemed to me, we were willing to embrace immigrant food and make it our own, but yet we were still unwilling to embrace the people that made that food. And that to me seems super hypocritical.”

Additionally, Hulu will premiere Baker's Dozen, a baking competition show hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and Bill Yosses, on Thursday, Oct. 7 and the six-part food documentary The Next Thing You Eat, from chef David Chang and filmmaker Morgan Neville, on Thursday, Oct. 21.

