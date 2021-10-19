'Ozark's Final Season Set to Premiere in January 2022

The new year is going to kick off with some hotly anticipated TV. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that new episodes of Ozark will be hitting the streaming platform in January.

The first half of the fourth and final season of the award-winning crime drama will debut on Netflix Jan. 21, 2022.

The final season will be split into two seven-episode halves, with the second half of the season expected to bow later in the year. This makes it a particularly lengthy season, as the first three each consisted of 10 episodes.

The Emmy Award-winning series -- starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Julia Garner -- follows the Byrde family's money laundering enterprise in Missouri, which pits them against local criminals and big-time crime bosses.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series is filled with haunting panning shots of different Ozark locales, largely abandoned, underscored by ominous music and key quotes from Bateman and Linney's Marty and Wendy Byrde.

"Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man's choices," Bateman's character says in voice over, followed by Linney's character intoning, "Sometimes, if you don't move forward, you die."

For more on the award-winning series, check out the video below.