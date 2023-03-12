Oscars 2023 Fashion: Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh and More Stun in Bridal Chic

Stars went full bridal at the 2023 Academy Awards! As A-listers stepped onto the red carpet ahead of Sunday's ceremony, a trend of bridal chic was quick to emerged.
Ana de Armas stunned in a sequined, scoop-necked gown with ruffle details. In an interview with ET, de Armas revealed that her fashion look was a nod to Marilyn Monroe, whom the Oscar-nominated actress played in Blonde.
"Nicholas from Louis Vuitton designed it and I fell in love with it," she said. "I feel like it's kind of like the silhouette of what Marilyn maybe would've worn today and with a little bit of crystals and that look like rose petals at the bottom and the morning dew. It was gorgeous."
Michelle Yeoh also went for white, wearing a feathered ball gown by Dior Haute Couture. Yeoh is up for the Best Actress award at Sunday's ceremony for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Mindy Kaling, who is at the event to present an award, likewise opted to wear white, sporting a daring cut-out look that was custom-made by Vera Wang, who's long been known for her bridal designs. Kaling's dress featured silk crepe off-the-shoulder sleeve column gown with exposed boning, sculptural cup details, delicate lingerie straps, and a split-away peplum.
Keep reading to see who else wowed in white at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Ariana DeBose
Emily Blunt
Halle Berry
Michelle Williams
Sofia Carson
Tems
Zoe Saldana
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
