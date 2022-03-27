Oscars 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 94th Academy Awards are here, and it's time to celebrate the best of the past year in film!

The 2022 Oscars kicked off Sunday, honoring the theme "Movie Lovers Unite" as the ceremony returned to the Dolby Theatre, in the heart of Hollywood, after last year's pandemic-modified awards show. The night was already historic, as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were the first all-female trio to host the ceremony, and there were plenty of star-studded moments and big wins throughout the evening.

The Power of the Dog led the pack in nominations this year, with 12 total nods, however the Netflix Western only won Best Director for Jane Campion. In a bit of an upset, CODA took the top prize of the night, winning Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur. Other big winners included Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose, who rounded out the acting categories will well-deserved wins.

See the complete list of winners below, and follow along with ET's complete coverage throughout Oscars weekend.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA **WINNER**

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard **WINNER**

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye **WINNER**

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA **WINNER**

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story **WINNER**

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog **WINNER**

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA **WINNER**

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast **WINNER**

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto **WINNER**

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul **WINNER**

Writing With Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball **WINNER**

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car **WINNER**

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune **WINNER**

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick...tick...BOOM!

Cinematography

Dune **WINNER**

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune **WINNER**

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune **WINNER**

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Down to Joy" from Belfast

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die **WINNER**

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Costume Design

Cruella **WINNER**

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye **WINNER**

House of Gucci

Production Design

Dune **WINNER**

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune **WINNER**

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper **WINNER**

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye **WINNER**

On My Mind

Please Hold

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.